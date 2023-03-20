Sankei: Kishida Urged Yoon to Act on 2015 Agreement, Seafood Curbs

Photo : YONHAP News

A Japanese newspaper says Prime Minister Fumio Kishida urged President Yoon Suk Yeol to implement the 2015 agreement on Japan’s wartime sexual slavery and lift import restrictions on seafood items from Fukushima during their summit.The Sankei Shimbun reported on Monday that during the meeting in Kishida’s office in Tokyo last Thursday, the prime minister called for the implementation of the deal reached between then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and then-South Korean President Park Geun-hye.Kishida, who was Japan’s foreign minister when the agreement was made, has continuously issued similar demands since becoming the prime minister in October of 2021.The Sankei said Kishida also called on South Korea to lift its import curbs on seafood from the areas adjacent to Japan’s crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, but the paper added that there was no progress on those issues during the summit.Kishida also reportedly pointed out the conflict between a South Korean warship and a Japanese aircraft in 2018 as a pending issue to be resolved by the two countries.