Gov't, PPP to Amend to Workweek Revision after Public Backlash

Photo : YONHAP News

The government and the ruling People Power Party(PPP) on Sunday agreed to amend the revision of the current workweek system in the wake of public concern over a possible 69-hour workweek.At the first high-level meeting between the Yoon Suk Yeol administration and the PPP since Kim Gi-hyeon became party chair earlier this month, presidential chief of staff Kim Dae-ki raised the issue, explaining that the revision is aimed at benefiting laborers.He added that the plan was misunderstood by the public, who focused on the maximum workweek hours and overlooked the intention of guaranteeing workers' right to choose when to work and when to rest by calculating hours on a weekly, monthly, quarterly, bi-yearly or yearly basis.The PPP chief pledged to reinforce communication with the government and the presidential office, and to ensure that public opinions are reflected in state affairs.To quell concerns about the plan, the government and the ruling party plan to meet with young people, non-union workers and employees of small- to medium-sized enterprises through the end of the revision plan's advance legal notice period on April 17.The main opposition Democratic Party called for the plan's withdrawal, saying that most workers in the country are already unable to use their annual average of 17 paid vacation days.