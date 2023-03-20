Survey: Those Employed Believe Working 36.7 Hours a Week is Ideal

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey finds that the public wants to work less than 40 hours a week amid the government’s efforts to increase the legal cap on weekly work hours from 52 to 69.The Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs conducted an online survey of 22-thousand adults aged between 19 and 59, including some 17-thousand people with jobs, from September 20 to October 7 last year asking about their work-life balance.The survey found that employed respondents believe working 36-point-seven hours a week to be the most ideal, while those with part-time jobs said that a 32-point-36-hour workweek would be most desirable.The survey found that younger people tended to prefer to work fewer hours, as respondents in their 20s cited 34-point-92 hours per week as the most desirable option while those in their 50s picked 37-point-91 hours.Meanwhile, nearly 66 percent of respondents said they feel passionate when working while roughly 63 percent said they feel exhausted due to work.The results contrast sharply with the Yoon Suk Yeol administration’s recently announced plan to raise the maximum number of working hours per week to 69 as part of a revision to the 52-hour workweek system.