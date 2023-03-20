Menu Content

Police Determining Whether Chun Family Committed Any Crimes

Written: 2023-03-20 14:08:35Updated: 2023-03-20 14:25:14

Photo : YONHAP News

Police say they are looking into whether any crimes have been committed after a grandson of the late President Chun Doo-hwan claimed that he and his family benefited from dirty money.

The National Police Agency said in a news conference in Seoul on Monday that it has not received any complaints related to slush funds tied to the family after Chun Woo-won took to social media to allege that they lived off slush funds and engaged in other criminal activities.

The agency said that it is continuously monitoring media reports to see if any crime has been committed by the family of the late president who ordered a bloody crackdown of the 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy movement.

On the grandson's claims that he and his friends used drugs and the live airing on YouTube of a video that purportedly shows him using illicit substances, a police official said the case is at the pre-booking investigative stage.

The police also said that claims that the Chun family and acquaintances were involved in sex crimes will be investigated if deemed necessary.
