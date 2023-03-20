Menu Content

Constitutional Court to Issue Ruling on Laws Limiting Prosecution

Written: 2023-03-20 14:48:28Updated: 2023-03-20 15:01:17

Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court will reveal this week the results of its deliberation on the legitimacy of legal revisions aimed at restricting the prosecution's investigative powers.

The top court said on Monday that it has set Thursday as the date for declaring a verdict on a petition filed against the National Assembly by ruling People Power Party(PPP) lawmakers Yoo Sang-bum and Jun Joo-hyae as well as one filed by justice minister Han Dong-hoon.

The move will come some eleven months after parliament passed revisions to the Prosecutors' Office Act and the Criminal Procedure Act restricting the prosecution’s authority to open investigations to only two types of crimes – those concerning corruption and the economy. 

Prior to the revisions, prosecutors could launch probes into six types of serious crimes, including those related to public employees, elections, national defense projects and large disasters.

In filing the petitions, the PPP trio asked the court to assess whether the rights of minor party lawmakers to deliberate on bills and cast votes were violated in the passage of the revisions to the two laws as well as whether the legislation seeking to limit the prosecution’s investigative power goes against the Constitution.
