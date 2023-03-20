US National Accused of Subway Train Graffiti Admits to Crimes

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. man accused of breaking into subway train depots to graffiti carriages throughout South Korea admitted to his crimes during trial.During the first hearing of the special property damage trial at the Incheon District Court on Monday, the 27-year-old made the acknowledgement through an interpreter, responding to a question about his occupation by saying that he was an artist.His legal counsel said the defendant is in the process of settling with the victims, most of whom are business entities, and that more time is required for internal decision-making. The accused's mother also needs some 15 days to prepare the settlement money.After completing the evidence survey on April 17, the court is expected to open a final hearing to hear the prosecution's demand for punishment.The U.S. citizen was indicted after he broke into subway garages in nine areas, including Seoul and Incheon, with an Italian accomplice last September and spray-painted graffiti on the sides of the trains.He faces additional charges of special larceny and trespassing into public facilities after he stole two bicycles while fleeing.The defendant was extradited from Romania upon being apprehended in November of last year after initially fleeing to Vietnam with his Italian accomplice, whose whereabouts are still unknown.