Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has urged his administration to devise clear measures that address concerns over the labor ministry's plan to revise the 52-hour workweek.According to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon on Monday, Yoon gave the instruction during a weekly meeting with senior presidential secretaries after returning from his two-day working visit to Tokyo.Yoon ordered them to come up with "sure guarantees" to alleviate concerns about compensation in terms of pay or vacation days.The president’s call comes in the wake of strong public backlash to the government’s announcement of a revision to the workweek system that would raise the hourly cap to 69 per week, leading to concerns about longer hours without due compensation.