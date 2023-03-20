Nat'l Team Kicks off Training under Klinsmann ahead of Friendlies

Photo : YONHAP News

The men’s national football team trained for the first time under new manager Jürgen Klinsmann on Monday ahead of a pair of international friendlies.The afternoon training session at the National Football Center in Paju, Gyeonggi Province brought the team together for the first time since advancing to the Round of 16 at the 2022 Qatar World Cup to train for matches against Colombia on Friday and Uruguay next Tuesday.While most of the squad members from Qatar made the 26-member roster for the friendlies, Wolverhampton forward Hwang Hee-chan has been excluded due to an injury.Call-ups playing for European clubs, including Tottenham forward Son Heung-min and Napoli center-back Kim Min-jae, are expected to join the training in phases from Monday afternoon.Friday's friendly against Colombia will take place in Ulsan, while the match against Uruguay next Tuesday will be held in Seoul.Klinsmann, a German football legend who was appointed head coach by the Korea Football Association(KFA) late last month, will get his first look at the squad with the friendlies as he prepares to lead the national side through the 2026 World Cup.