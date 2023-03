Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese school trips to South Korea, which first started in 1972, will resume after being suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.According to South Korea's culture ministry on Monday, 37 students from Luther Senior High School in Kumamoto Prefecture will make the first visit after the resumption of such trips on Tuesday and will travel around the cities of Jeonju and Seoul for five days.The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will be holding a special welcome event at Incheon International Airport, which will be attended by the ministry's youth advisor Choi Su-ji and the 2030 youth advisory group "Dreamers."The ministry also announced plans to diversify educational travel content and promote exchanges between schools in order to expand future exchanges between South Korea and Japan.