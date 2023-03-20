Menu Content

Prosecutors Summon Broadcasting Watchdog Head in License Renewal Probe

Written: 2023-03-20 15:46:58Updated: 2023-03-20 16:45:20

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors summoned the head of the nation's broadcasting watchdog on Monday as part of an investigation into claims of manipulation affecting the renewal of a broadcasting license for a cable TV channel in 2020.

The Seoul Northern District Prosecutors' Office notified Korea Communications Commission(KCC) Chairman Han Sang-hyuk to appear for questioning on Wednesday.

Last month, the investigative agency raided Han's office and residence to obtain related evidence in the case of a manipulated evaluation. His mobile phone, vehicle, and the office of his chief aide were included in the search warrant.

Prosecutors suspect that the KCC deliberately slashed the evaluation score of TV Chosun, a right-leaning channel, during its renewal review under the liberal Moon Jae-in administration in 2020.

The agency is reportedly probing Han's alleged interference in the review process after two KCC officials and the then-head of the review panel were indicted on related charges.
