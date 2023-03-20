N. Korea Presumed to Have Used Silo in the Latest Missile Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

Experts observed that North Korea might have used a silo in its latest missile test, citing the V-shaped flames and smoke at the time of the launch.The North's official Korean Central News Agency on Monday released photos of Sunday's launch of the solid-fueled KN-23, a short-range ballistic missile(SRBM).Lee Sang-min from the Korea Institute for Defense Analyses said the V-shaped flames and smoke indicate the missile was launched from a buried silo. Lee speculated the the North is probably seeking to use silos as its SRBM launchers.North Korea used mobile launchers such as transporter erector launchers(TEL) or TEL from trains in previous launches of KN-23, which showed flames spreading sideways.Lee said that if the regime launches a missile with a TEL, it has to launch one at a time, so the number of TELs is the targets of the South Korean military's missile defense systems, but if the North establishes a silo launch platform, the number of targets will significantly increase.Citing commercial satellite imagery, the Middlebury Institute of International Studies also speculated that the North's latest missile was launched from a "probable SRBM silo."