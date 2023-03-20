CNN Covers Workweek Cap Revision in S. Korea

CNN recently covered how the South Korean government faces opposition in revising the 52-hour workweek to extend the cap on working hours to 69 hours per week.CNN said the Yoon Suk Yeol government supported the plan to increase the cap following pressure from business groups seeking a boost in productivity, but it ran into strong opposition from the younger generation and labor unions.The report said that workers in the east Asian powerhouse economy already face some of the longest hours in the world.Citing government data, CNN said that in 2017, the year before the South Korean government reduced the cap on working hours from 68 to 52, hundreds of people died due to overwork.It also said that long hours were once widely credited as fueling the country's remarkable economic growth following the Korean War, but those who oppose extending the caps criticize that exhausted people from long hours pay with their lives through heart attacks, industrial accidents or sleep-deprived driving.