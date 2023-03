Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reportedly said on Monday that he has invited President Yoon Suk Yeol to the Group of Seven(G7) summit in the western Japanese city of Hiroshima in May.According to Japan's Kyodo News on Monday, Kishida made the remarks to reporters during his trip to India for summit talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Kishida reportedly said that he invited the leaders of South Korea as well as India, Brazil and Vietnam to the G7 summit set to be held from May 19 to 21 in Hiroshima.As the host country, Japan is permitted to invite non-G7 members to the meeting, as seen in 2008 when South Korea was invited to the summit in Toyako in Japan’s northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido.