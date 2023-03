Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has evaluated Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's invitation to the Group of Seven(G7) summit as a positive measure in line with the results of their summit.Presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said on Monday that President Yoon made the assessment after Prime Minister Kishida invited him to the G7 summit set for May in Hiroshima.Yoon's remarks appear to indicate his intention to attend the gathering, where he may hold separate bilateral and trilateral summit talks with the leaders of Japan and the U.S.Kishida told reporters on Monday that he invited the leaders of eight non-G7 countries – South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, the Comoros and the Cook Islands – to the G7 summit.