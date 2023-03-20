US Report Sheds Light on N. Korean Human Rights Violations

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. has highlighted human rights violations in North Korea in an annual report, saying arbitrary arrests, torture, killings, human trafficking and child labor are rampant.In the 2022 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices released on Tuesday, the third of its kind under the Joe Biden administration, the U.S. Department of State assessed that the North maintained “effective control” of society through various apparatuses including the Ministry of Social Security.Calling the North an "authoritarian state led by the Kim family," the U.S. report said that the regime is guilty of numerous abuses, including unlawful or arbitrary killings by the government, forced disappearances, torture, cruel and inhuman treatment as well as punishment by government authorities.Quoting North Korean defectors and civic groups, the report said that torture or inhuman treatment continues in the North in the form of severe beatings, electric shock, public nakedness, and the confinement of prisoners in small cells that prevent standing up or lying down.The annual report also said that travel restrictions due to COVID-19 continued to limit international presence in North Korea and reduced the number of escapees, which further restricted the flow of information out of the country.