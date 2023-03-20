Gov't to Maintain Emissions Target, Lower Goal for Industrial Sector

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to maintain the original 40-percent reduction target in greenhouse gas emissions from 2018 to 2030 while lowering the industrial sector’s goal.In the basic fulfillment plan announced on Tuesday, the Presidential Commission on Carbon Neutrality and Green Growth kept the overall target from 2021 but lowered the objective of the industrial sector from 14-point-five to eleven-point-four percent of 2018 levels.The commission cited difficulties in the supply of raw materials and technological prospects as the reason for the adjustment.To offset the reduction, the target for reduced emissions in the country’s energy transition involving the renewable energy sector will increase from 44-point-four to 45-point-nine percent from 2018 levels.To meet the target, the government plans to raise the energy production of nuclear power plants to 32-point-four percent of the total and of renewable energy to 21-point-six percent.The commission is expected to collect opinions from experts and civic groups during a public hearing on Wednesday, before submitting the adjusted plan for a Cabinet review.