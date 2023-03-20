Navy to Conduct Field Exercise through West Sea Defense Day

Photo : YONHAP News

The Navy will conduct a large-scale field training exercise in all waters surrounding the Korean Peninsula on the occasion of the eighth West Sea Defense Day on Friday.The Navy said the drill will begin on Tuesday and run through Friday with the participation of some 20 warships, including the 32-hundred-ton ROKS Eulji Mundeok destroyer, as well as maritime helicopters and surveillance aircraft.In the East Sea and West Sea, the Navy’s First and Second fleets will carry out drills on responding to local provocations in addition to antisubmarine warfare exercises and anti-ship and anti-aircraft live fire training.In the South Sea, the Navy’s Third Fleet will conduct an exercise on blocking the infiltration of enemy forces and protecting key ports.The commander of the Second Fleet, Rear Admiral Ahn Sang-min, said the Navy plans to secure strong military readiness while remembering the 55 servicemen who died defending the West Sea.In 2016, the government designated the fourth Friday of March West Sea Defense Day to memorialize the 55 patriotic servicemen who sacrificed their lives defending the West Sea against three North Korean provocations.In 2002, South Korean forces were caught in skirmish instigated by the North near Yeonpyeong Island, some eight years before the North's forces sank the Cheonan warship and separately engaged in the deadly shelling of Yeonpyeong Island.