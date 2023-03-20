DP Approves Hearing into Claims against Son of NOI Head Appointee

Photo : KBS News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) unilaterally approved a parliamentary standing committee hearing to investigate claims of school violence against the son of the disgraced appointee for head of the National Office of Investigation(NOI).In a vote on Tuesday that was boycotted by the ruling People Power Party(PPP) committee members in protest, the DP unilaterally approved of the hearing set for March 31 to look into the allegations that ultimately forced Chung Sun-sin to withdraw from the position.Chung has been summoned as a witness for his involvement in the case, along with his son’s lawyer, Seoul National University Executive Vice President Kim Seong-kyu and Korean Minjok Leadership Academy Headmaster Han Man-wi.DP Rep. Yoo Ki-hong, the committee chair, said that the panel could request an appearance by Chung’s wife or son should he refuse to comply.