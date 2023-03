Photo : YONHAP News

Jennie of K-pop girl group Blackpink garnered more than 900 million views on YouTube with a music video of a song released more than four years ago.According to the group’s agency, YG Entertainment, the music video of "Solo" hit the milestone at around 12:56 a.m. on Tuesday, some four years and four months after its release in November 2018.The agency said Jennie became the first K-pop female solo artist to accomplish this record-setting feat.Blackpink and its members now collectively have a total of seven music videos that have attracted more than 900 million views, including the video of “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du" which has drawn some two billion hits.The top K-pop girl group is scheduled to headline the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California next month and the British Summer Time Hyde Park festival in July.