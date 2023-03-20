Police Identify Suspect who Carried Live Ammo at Incheon Airport

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have identified a suspect who allegedly carried live ammunition onto a plane at Incheon International Airport earlier this month.The airport police on Tuesday requested a warrant to arrest an American man in his 70s accused of bringing two bullets onto a Korean Air flight headed to the Philippines on March 10 in violation of the Aviation Security Act.The man, identified through security camera footage, left for the Southeast Asian country and the police plan to seek cooperation from Interpol to detain him.An airport official has also been booked for failing to detect the bullets in advance.The police have also questioned a Korean Air flight attendant who did not report to authorities after discovering the bullets on the plane.Meanwhile, police are investigating another live bullet that was found in a garbage can at the departure hall on the third floor of Passenger Terminal One on March 16. Believed to have come from a U.S. army rifle, it differs from the ones found inside the plane.