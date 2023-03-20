Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Police Identify Suspect who Carried Live Ammo at Incheon Airport

Written: 2023-03-21 15:24:29Updated: 2023-03-21 15:44:31

Police Identify Suspect who Carried Live Ammo at Incheon Airport

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have identified a suspect who allegedly carried live ammunition onto a plane at Incheon International Airport earlier this month.

The airport police on Tuesday requested a warrant to arrest an American man in his 70s accused of bringing two bullets onto a Korean Air flight headed to the Philippines on March 10 in violation of the Aviation Security Act.

The man, identified through security camera footage, left for the Southeast Asian country and the police plan to seek cooperation from Interpol to detain him.

An airport official has also been booked for failing to detect the bullets in advance.

The police have also questioned a Korean Air flight attendant who did not report to authorities after discovering the bullets on the plane. 

Meanwhile, police are investigating another live bullet that was found in a garbage can at the departure hall on the third floor of Passenger Terminal One on March 16. Believed to have come from a U.S. army rifle, it differs from the ones found inside the plane.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >