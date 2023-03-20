DP Floor Leader Slams Gov’t for 'Self-Praise on Humiliating Diplomacy’

Photo : KBS News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Park Hong-keun has slammed the Yoon Suk Yeol administration for praising what he called “humiliating diplomacy with Japan that went against the public's will.”During the DP’s floor meeting on Tuesday, Park pointed to remarks by first deputy director of the National Security Office Kim Tae-hyo that Japan expressed concern over South Korea’s reaction to the summit as proof that Tokyo considers the outcome one-sided.Park also shot back at the former chief of the ruling People Power Party, Chung Jin-suk, who said that South Korea must shake off what he called a "colonial complex," comparing his comment to forcing the victim to forget without an apology from the perpetrator.He said this is why the South Korean people are calling Yoon, Kim, Chung, foreign minister Park Jin and National Security Advisor Kim Sung-han the "five new Eulsa traitors," referring to five officials who signed the Eulsa Treaty of 1905 that made Korea a protectorate of Japan.The DP floor leader also took issue with the top office's statement that the Dokdo and wartime sex slavery issues were not discussed during Yoon's visit to Japan, demanding clarification as to whether the response by the South Korean side pushed the discussion forward or if the topics were broached at all.