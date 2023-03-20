Politics Disputed Workweek Reform Debated in Parliament Committee

The government's controversial workweek reform plan was a key topic during a general meeting of the National Assembly's environment and labor committee held Tuesday with rival parties both criticizing the labor minister.



The main opposition Democratic Party raised concern with the constant flip-flop in statements on the issue coming from President Yoon Suk Yeol and the top office.



DP lawmaker Lee Hack-young said the discrepancies are a testament to a flawed reform plan which should be re-discussed from square one.



The presidential office said Thursday that Yoon believes a workweek of over 60 hours is too excessive but just a day prior, the office said that a cap on weekly work hours could surpass 60.



In the Tuesday meeting, the ruling People Power Party defended the reform plan as one that is designed to improve long work hours and insisted that in a changed labor climate, laws and regulations must also change accordingly in a flexible manner.



But the ruling bloc said the labor ministry was at fault for causing confusion.



In response, labor minister Lee Jung-sik said the workweek reform is under review with all options on the table.