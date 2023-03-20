FM Park Vows to Continue High-Level Exchanges with Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin has vowed to continue shuttle diplomacy and high-level exchanges and communication with Japan as a follow-up to President Yoon Suk Yeol's visit to Tokyo including the Japanese leader's possible visit to Seoul within the year.In a report to the National Assembly's foreign affairs committee on Tuesday, the top diplomat said President Yoon's trip to Japan has laid the groundwork for trust and cooperation between the two leaders and affirmed the need to develop future-oriented relations.Park said that Yoon's invitation to the Group of 7 summit in Hiroshima in May will also serve to continue dialogue of trust and cooperation between the heads of states.He also promised to exert efforts so that the normalization of bilateral ties would benefit the South Korean people and businesses, and pledged to swiftly push for the reinstatement on Japan's white list of favored trade partners.Park also vowed to expand trilateral cooperation with the U.S. regarding Korean Peninsula and regional affairs and also seek three-way summit talks with China.