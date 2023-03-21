Parties Clash over Yoon's Push to Improve Seoul-Tokyo Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

The rival parties clashed during Tuesday's meeting of the National Assembly's foreign affairs committee over the outcome of the President Yoon Suk Yeol's summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) labeled the summit as "pro-Japanese" and a "diplomatic catastrophe" that constitutes grounds for presidential impeachment.Citing the disputed compensation plan for wartime forced labor victims, DP Rep. Kim Sang-hee questioned whether Yoon was the president of South Korea.Fellow DP Rep. Kim Kyung-hyup played a video of a fortune teller known as Cheongong, involved in allegations related to the presidential office relocation, remarking that Korea should be grateful to Japan.Along with the video, the lawmaker drew comparisons to "Choi Sun-sil gate," in which former President Park Geun-hye was ultimately impeached over her dependence on a close confidant in the running of state affairs.Foreign minister Park Jin refuted the attacks, arguing government policies cannot stand as grounds for impeachment and accused the opposition of slander and defamation.The ruling People Power Party(PPP) defended the government and blamed the Moon Jae-in administration for neglecting Japan-related issues that led to the current situation.The PPP said the opposition bloc was trying to divide public opinion and incite discord, stressing that relations with Tokyo cannot be left in an abnormal state for an extended period as it does not benefit the national interest.