US Condemns N. Korea's Missile Provocation

The United States has strongly condemned North Korea's latest missile provocation.In a press briefing on Tuesday, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel issued the condemnation of the North's March 19 ballistic missile launch that came just three days after the North's most recent ICBM launch.The spokesperson said that the launch is in violation of multiple Security Council resolutions, and is the latest in a series of launches that pose a threat to the North's neighbors.Patel said that it was "particularly concerning" that North Korea has characterized Sunday’s firing as the simulated use of a tactical nuclear weapon.The spokesperson urged all United Nations member states to fulfill their role in holding the country accountable, adding that now is not the time for countries with influence over the regime to cover for it with vetoes, in an apparent reference to Russia and China.