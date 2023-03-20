Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Guardrails for US CHIPS Act to Limit Chipmakers’ Operations in China

Written: 2023-03-22 08:52:37Updated: 2023-03-22 10:41:02

Guardrails for US CHIPS Act to Limit Chipmakers’ Operations in China

Photo : KBS News

The recipients of grants through the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act will be prohibited from expanding their semiconductor manufacturing capacity in China by more than five percent.

The U.S. Department of Commerce on Tuesday unveiled the details of guardrails restricting the activity of funding recipients to prevent harm to U.S. national security, with violators subject to a total forfeiture of the funding allocation.

The new guardrails for the CHIPS Act prohibit significant transactions involving the "material expansion" of a company’s semiconductor manufacturing capacity for leading-edge and advanced facilities for ten years in foreign countries of concern, which include China and Russia.

The rule defines “material expansion” as an increase in a facility's production capacity.

The proposed rule limits the recipients' expansion of manufacturing capacity for advanced chips to five percent, while the figure for older tech is set at ten percent.

The pending announcement of the rule earlier drew concern from South Korea, with chips produced in China by domestic manufacturers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix classified as high-tech semiconductors.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >