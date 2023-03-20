Xi, Putin Urge US to Respond to N. Korea's Concerns

Photo : YONHAP News

China and Russia have urged the United States to respond to what they called the legitimate and reasonable concerns of North Korea with practical action and favorable conditions for dialogue.Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin made the call in a joint statement after their summit talks in Moscow on Tuesday, expressing concern over the situation on the Korean Peninsula.Urging related parties to maintain calmness and restraint, the two sides voiced opposition to sanctions and pressure on North Korea, stressing that dialogue and negotiations are the only way to resolve the issues on the peninsula.The statement said that China and Russia will continue close communication and cooperation to promote a political resolution to the issues in accordance with the principles behind the simultaneous pursuit of the denuclearization of the peninsula and the establishment of peace in the region.