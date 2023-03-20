Menu Content

Unification Minister to Visit Japan to Discuss N. Korea

Written: 2023-03-22 09:52:44Updated: 2023-03-22 10:17:24

Unification Minister to Visit Japan to Discuss N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification minister Kwon Young-se will visit Japan on Wednesday to discuss cooperation between the two nations on North Korea issues.

The ministry announced earlier in the week that Kwon will visit Japan on a four-day trip at the invitation of the Japanese foreign ministry to share information on North Korea and discuss cooperation between Seoul and Tokyo on human rights issues, including abductions by the North.

The minister will meet senior Japanese government officials and politicians in Tokyo, including foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, for such discussions.

Kwon will also meet with Korean residents in Japan to explain inter-Korean issues and the Yoon Suk Yeol government's reunification policy and to collect their opinions on the issues.

The ministry expressed hope that Kwon's visit will contribute to developing cooperative ties between South Korea and Japan to a higher level on policies related to unification and North Korea.
