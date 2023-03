Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases registered in the 13-thousands on Wednesday amid a continued slowdown in the transmission of the virus.The Central Disease Control Headquarters said on Wednesday that 13-thousand-81 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 23 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to about 30 million-728-thousand.The figure rose by about one-thousand from a day ago. It also rose by some eleven-hundred from a week ago, and 290 from two weeks ago.The number of hospitalized patients in intensive care rose by three from the previous day to stand at 131.Tuesday added nine deaths, staying below ten for the sixth consecutive day. The death toll rose to 34-thousand-187 with the overall fatality rate remaining at zero-point-11 percent.