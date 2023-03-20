Prosecutors Expected to Indict DP Chief for Corruption, Bribery

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors are expected to indict main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung for his alleged role in the Seongnam land development scandal and third-party bribery involving the city’s football club.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Wednesday is expected to indict Lee on charges of breach of duty, conflict of interest, corruption, bribery and concealing profits from a crime during his term as mayor of the Gyeonggi provincial city of Seongnam.Lee is facing charges of breach of trust for removing a contractual clause of the development project that entitled the city government to a share of the profits, costing the city developer some 489-point-five billion won in dividends between August 2014 and January 2023.The conflict-of-interest charges are based on claims that Lee abused insider information about the Daejang-dong and Wirye projects, helping private developers reap profits of around 788-point-six billion won and 21-point-one billion won from the respective projects.The third-party bribery charges are related to allegations that Lee attracted 13-point-four billion won in corporate sponsorships for Seongnam's football club between 2014 and 2016, when his role as mayor made him the president of the club, in return for administrative favors.The expected indictment comes about a year-and-a-half after prosecutors launched their investigation into the land development scandal.