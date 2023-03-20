Menu Content

Politics

S. Korea-US to Hold Largest-Scale Joint Live-fire Drills in June

Written: 2023-03-22 10:34:16Updated: 2023-03-22 11:06:25

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States plan to hold the largest-ever combined live-fire drills in June to commemorate the 70th anniversary of their alliance.

According to Seoul's defense ministry on Wednesday, the allies plan to stage the drills involving high-tech military equipment to mark the 70th anniversary of the alliance and the armistice that halted the Korean War, along with various other celebratory programs.

The training is a combined firepower demonstration exercise in which the South Korea-U.S. combined forces and joint forces of land, sea and air mobilize high-tech weapons to demonstrate the capability to retaliate against and destroy enemy provocations.

The allies have staged the drills nine times, with the most recent coming in April of 2017.

The ministry will also seek to hold an Armed Forces Day ceremony with the participation of U.S. Forces Korea in late September to demonstrate the alliance's deterrence and response capabilities against North Korean threats.

The allies further plan to announce a defense vision of the bilateral alliance at their annual Security Consultative Meeting set for October.
