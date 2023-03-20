Head of Broadcasting Watchdog Questioned in Manipulation Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the nation's broadcasting watchdog appeared for questioning by prosecutors on Wednesday over his alleged involvement in the manipulation of the broadcasting license renewal evaluation of a right-leaning cable TV channel in 2020.The Seoul Northern District Prosecutors' Office summoned Korea Communications Commission(KCC) Chairman Han Sang-hyuk as a suspect on allegations of interference in the execution of public duty.Prosecutors suspect that the KCC deliberately slashed the evaluation score of TV Chosun during its renewal review under the liberal Moon Jae-in administration in 2020.Last month, the investigative agency raided Han's office and residence to obtain related evidence. His mobile phone, vehicle, and the office of his chief aide were included in the search warrant.The prosecution is considering seeking an arrest warrant for Han on suspicion that he was at least notified of the manipulation in advance, if not guilty of directly ordering the score change.Two KCC officials and the then-head of the review panel have been indicted on related charges in the probe.