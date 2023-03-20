Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Free COVID-19 Vaccine Available in Fall

Written: 2023-03-22 11:38:03Updated: 2023-03-22 12:02:07

Free COVID-19 Vaccine Available in Fall

Photo : KBS News

COVID-19 vaccines will be offered for free this year as well starting in October.

At a COVID-19 meeting with officials on Wednesday, health minister Cho Kyoo-hong said the annual nationwide vaccination program will aim to maintain a stable quarantine situation and better protect high-risk groups.

The vaccine will be administered just once between October and November. However, people with weakened immune systems will be vaccinated twice. 

Officials said that the program could be adjusted should the number of patients, serious cases or deaths rise suddenly due to a new variant or other causes. 

High-risk groups, including seniors aged 65 or older, patients and employees of nursing facilities, and those with underlying diseases, are highly advised to get vaccinated.

The winter vaccination push offering bivalent booster shots since last October will officially end after April 7, but the vaccines will remain available at some five-thousand medical facilities.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >