Free COVID-19 Vaccine Available in Fall

Photo : KBS News

COVID-19 vaccines will be offered for free this year as well starting in October.At a COVID-19 meeting with officials on Wednesday, health minister Cho Kyoo-hong said the annual nationwide vaccination program will aim to maintain a stable quarantine situation and better protect high-risk groups.The vaccine will be administered just once between October and November. However, people with weakened immune systems will be vaccinated twice.Officials said that the program could be adjusted should the number of patients, serious cases or deaths rise suddenly due to a new variant or other causes.High-risk groups, including seniors aged 65 or older, patients and employees of nursing facilities, and those with underlying diseases, are highly advised to get vaccinated.The winter vaccination push offering bivalent booster shots since last October will officially end after April 7, but the vaccines will remain available at some five-thousand medical facilities.