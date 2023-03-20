Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Forced Labor Victims’ Families Not under Plan Call for Compensation

Written: 2023-03-22 11:58:48Updated: 2023-03-22 14:18:16

Forced Labor Victims’ Families Not under Plan Call for Compensation

Photo : YONHAP News

The bereaved families of Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor who are not included in the government's latest compensation plan called for the enactment of a special law on their restitution.

The call was made by over 200 family members who attended an event hosted by the Foundation for Victims of Forced Mobilization by Imperial Japan on Tuesday.

The foundation under the interior ministry is seeking the special law to comprehensively resolve the forced labor issue, as Seoul's recent compensation plan only concerns 15 victims or families who won damages suits against liable Japanese firms.

Shin Yun-sun, the head of the Korean Sakhalin Conscriptee Family Association, said she was not aware until 2003 that the government had received subsidies from Japan under the 1965 bilateral normalization treaty.

Referring to former President Park Chung-hee promising to return the money to the people after the nation's per capita income reached two-thousand dollars, Shin urged the government to fulfill its pledge and return the price for her father's life.

Between 1975 and 1977, the government had paid out some nine-point-two billion won, or nine-point-seven percent, of 300 million dollars from Japan, as compensation for 83-thousand-591 cases of death or damage suffered by the victims.

As of late last month, additional payments worth 650 billion won have been made to compensate 78-thousand victims since 2005.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >