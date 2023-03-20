Forced Labor Victims’ Families Not under Plan Call for Compensation

Photo : YONHAP News

The bereaved families of Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor who are not included in the government's latest compensation plan called for the enactment of a special law on their restitution.The call was made by over 200 family members who attended an event hosted by the Foundation for Victims of Forced Mobilization by Imperial Japan on Tuesday.The foundation under the interior ministry is seeking the special law to comprehensively resolve the forced labor issue, as Seoul's recent compensation plan only concerns 15 victims or families who won damages suits against liable Japanese firms.Shin Yun-sun, the head of the Korean Sakhalin Conscriptee Family Association, said she was not aware until 2003 that the government had received subsidies from Japan under the 1965 bilateral normalization treaty.Referring to former President Park Chung-hee promising to return the money to the people after the nation's per capita income reached two-thousand dollars, Shin urged the government to fulfill its pledge and return the price for her father's life.Between 1975 and 1977, the government had paid out some nine-point-two billion won, or nine-point-seven percent, of 300 million dollars from Japan, as compensation for 83-thousand-591 cases of death or damage suffered by the victims.As of late last month, additional payments worth 650 billion won have been made to compensate 78-thousand victims since 2005.