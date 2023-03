Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly’s Strategy and Finance Committee has passed a revised bill seeking to expand tax credits for investments toward cutting-edge industries.The committee passed the bill during a full session on Wednesday, with the revision raising tax credits from eight percent to 15 percent for investments made by conglomerates in industries involving six key technologies, including semiconductors and secondary batteries.The bill also aims to raise such relief from 16 percent to 25 percent for investments made by small-and medium-sized enterprises.The bill has also included carbon-neutral technologies as requested by the main opposition Democratic Party.The revised bill will be put to a vote in the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Monday before being voted on during a plenary session on Thursday of next week.