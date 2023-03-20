Foreign Ministry to Hold Events to Mark 70th Anniv. of S. Korea-US Alliance

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry plans to hold various events to mark the 70th anniversary of the South Korea-U.S. alliance.The ministry said on Wednesday the events will focus retrospectively on the alliance’s achievements, checking the progress in advancing it into a global comprehensive strategic one and on forecasting the joint future vision of the two countries.The ministry plans to hold an event ahead of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s state visit to the U.S. set for the end of April where South Korean and U.S. experts will review the headway made in the alliance over the past seven decades.In mid-April, the Korean Association of International Studies along with the Center for Strategic and International Studies will jointly host a policy forum in Washington on the past and future of the alliance.Various events related to the alliance are also lined up, looking beyond military security to encompass economic security, cutting-edge and future technologies.Other government agencies, including the defense, health, trade, science and culture ministries are set to hold some 150 events marking the alliance anniversary in both South Korea and the U.S.The foreign ministry vowed to put forth its very best effort for these events to play a part in boosting the alliance and also to help the public better understand and support the alliance.