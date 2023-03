Photo : KBS News

An 18th century Joseon-era jar has been sold at auction at Christie's in New York for four-point-56 million dollars, two to three million dollars higher than the expected amount.The auction house characterized the jar as a piece covered with a lustrous and translucent glaze that is well preserved and extremely rare, calling it the finest of its kind to come out on auction in the past decade.A private Japanese collector submitted the white porcelain moon jar, called thusly due to its round shape, which is larger than a regular moon jar with a height of 45-point-one centimeters.Another smaller moon jar from the 18th century measuring 30 centimeters tall was also sold at 100-thousand-800 dollars.Famed Korean painter Park Su-keun's 1962 work showing three seated women, submitted by a European collector, fetched 441-thousand dollars.