Prosecutors Indict DP Chief Lee Jae-myung on Corruption, Bribery

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Democratic Party chief Lee Jae-myung has been indicted for his alleged role in the Seongnam land development scandal as well as third-party bribery involving the city's football club from the time when he was mayor of the city. Lee accused the prosecution of seeking political retaliation.Choi You Sun has the details.Report: Prosecutors indicted main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung for his alleged role in the Seongnam land development scandal and third-party bribery involving the city’s football club.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Wednesday indicted Lee on charges of breach of duty, conflict of interest, corruption, bribery and concealing profits from a crime during his term as mayor of the Gyeonggi provincial city of Seongnam.Lee is facing charges of breach of trust for removing a contractual clause of the development project that entitled the city government to a share of the profits, costing the city developer some 489-point-five billion won in dividends.The conflict-of-interest charges are based on claims that Lee abused insider information about the Daejang-dong and Wirye projects, helping private developers reap profits of around 788-point-six billion won and 21-point-one billion won from the respective projects.The third-party bribery charges are related to allegations that Lee attracted 13-point-four billion won in corporate sponsorships for Seongnam's football club between 2014 and 2016, when his role as mayor made him the president of the club, in return for administrative favors.The indictment comes about a year-and-a-half after prosecutors launched their investigation into the land development scandal.Prosecutors, however, did not include allegations that he was promised a payment of 42-point-eight billion won from developers in the indictment.Accusing the prosecution of seeking political retaliation, Lee said at a party meeting in the morning that the indictment was a "given" after putting on a show of raids and an attempt to detain him. He promised to do his best to unveil the truth during the trial.Ruling People Power Party chief Kim Gi-hyeon said Lee should no longer serve as the DP's chair.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.