Leaders of China, Russia Pledge Coordination on Taiwan, Ukraine

Written: 2023-03-22 15:18:49Updated: 2023-03-22 15:34:57

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of China and Russia pledged bilateral coordination to address their respective territorial disputes involving Taiwan and Ukraine.

According to foreign media reports on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping signed a joint statement on enhancing the two sides' strategic partnership for a new era following their summit in Moscow.

The leaders promised to provide each other with resources to protect their respective interests, sovereignty, territorial integrity and national security.

The statement said that Russia opposes Taiwan's independence and firmly supports China's actions to defend its sovereignty.

Regarding the protracted war in Ukraine, the leaders called for the suspension of all measures that could escalate the crisis beyond control, with Moscow welcoming Beijing's pledge to play an active role in the diplomatic resolution of the conflict.

They called on the member states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) to respect other countries' sovereign power and interests, and for the U.S. to halt missile activities that could threaten global strategic stability.

On North Korea, the leaders urged Washington to respond to Pyongyang's justified and reasonable security concerns with concrete actions, while creating an environment for the resumption of dialogue.
