Economy

Water Bills Post 17-Yr. Record Jump amid Rising Public Utility Costs

Written: 2023-03-22 15:30:03Updated: 2023-03-22 15:41:59

Photo : YONHAP News

Water bills increased by the biggest margin in 17 years Amid rising public utility costs.

According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the water utility fare index rose four-point-six percent last month compared to a year earlier, marking the biggest on-year jump since January 2006. 

The 17-year-high comes as local governments raised water utility fees, citing rising production costs.

Since January, the Seoul city government has raised the household water supply fee by 20-point-eight percent to 580 won per cubic meter, while the southeastern city of Daegu made an eight-point-six-percent upward adjustment to 630 won per cubic meter.

The price of bottled water also rose more than seven percent in a month due to rising raw material and labor costs, the highest jump since July 2011.

Electricity, gas, and water bills together rose 28-point-four percent on-year last month, marking a record increase since the agency began compiling related data in 2010.
