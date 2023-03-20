Pres. Office: US Human Rights Report Not Accurate

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said on Wednesday that the report on human rights conditions in South Korea by the U.S. State Department was not accurate.An official at the top office told reporters that the State Department immediately revised negative expressions on South Korea in the report, adding the immediate revision can be seen as an acknowledgement that the report was not accurate.The department removed the subheading "Violence and Harassment" from a description of the top office's response to media coverage of President Yoon Suk Yeol's hot mic incident during his trip to the U.S. in September last year. The removal came a day after the report was released.The Presidential official said there have been various controversies every year after the release of the State Department's human rights report.The official added that the report produced by collecting data and reports by civic groups and the media in each country has been criticized for lack of accuracy.Asked if the Seoul government asked for the revision, the official just said that various countries also appear to be making complaints.