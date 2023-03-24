Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

US Fed Hikes Key Interest Rate by 25 Basis Points

Written: 2023-03-23 08:15:28Updated: 2023-03-23 10:13:36

US Fed Hikes Key Interest Rate by 25 Basis Points

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Federal Reserve has raised its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point in its continuing effort to rein in inflation.

After a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee(FOMC) on Wednesday, the Fed said in a statement that it raised its benchmark short-term interest rate by 25 basis points.

The new target range is four-point-75 percent to five percent, reaching the highest level since 2007.

The Fed appears to have followed market expectations with a "baby step" as financial unrest continued due to the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank.

In a statement released after the FOMC meeting, the Fed acknowledged that recent strains on the nation’s banks will hamper the economy but added that the U.S. banking system is sound and resilient.

Fed policymakers projected rates would end 2023 at about five-point-one percent, unchanged from their median estimate from December, implying that one more hike is expected before pausing.

The Bank of Korea’s benchmark rate is now one-point-five percentage points lower than the Fed’s, the largest gap in 22 years.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >