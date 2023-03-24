S. Korea to Co-Sponsor Resolution on N. Korean Human Rights at UN

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reportedly co-sponsored a UN draft resolution on North Korea's human rights violations for the first time in five years.According to a diplomatic source on Thursday, Seoul signed on as a co-sponsor of the draft resolution to be adopted during the 52nd regular session of the United Nations Human Rights Council convening from February 27 to April 4.South Korea has not participated as a co-sponsor of the resolution since 2019 under the Moon Jae-in administration amid its efforts to de-escalate tensions with the North and resume inter-Korean dialogue.This year's resolution, submitted by Sweden and the European Union on February 21, reportedly includes new demands urging the North to ensure freedom of speech and reconsider its law that blocks cultural content from outside the reclusive country.The draft also includes calls for information that appear to be related to the forced repatriation of two North Korean fishermen in 2019 and the killing of a South Korean fisheries official by North Korea in 2020.