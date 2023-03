Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will co-host the U.S.-led Summit for Democracy set for next week.Robert Berschinski, senior director for democracy and human rights for the White House National Security Council, released the schedule of the summit on Wednesday, saying that new proposals on advancing democracy and human rights will be announced during the meeting.The second Summit for Democracy will be held next Wednesday and Thursday, with U.S. President Joe Biden co-hosting the virtual gathering with the leaders of South Korea, Costa Rica, the Netherlands and the Republic of Zambia.The five leaders will each host a plenary session on topics that include global challenges, justice for all and strong institutions.President Yoon will host a session on economic growth on the first day of the summit.