Head of Broadcasting Watchdog Grilled by Prosecution for 14 Hours

Written: 2023-03-23 10:07:14Updated: 2023-03-23 10:38:49

Head of Broadcasting Watchdog Grilled by Prosecution for 14 Hours

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the nation's broadcasting watchdog was questioned by prosecutors for 14 hours on Wednesday in relation to the alleged manipulation of the broadcasting license renewal evaluation of a right-leaning cable TV channel in 2020.

A probe team from the Seoul Northern District Prosecutors' Office began questioning Korea Communications Commission(KCC) Chairman Han Sang-hyuk at 10 a.m. Wednesday on his alleged involvement in the manipulation.

Departing the prosecution's office at around midnight, the KCC chair told reporters that he faithfully testified during the questioning.

Prosecutors suspect that the KCC deliberately slashed the evaluation score of TV Chosun during its renewal review under the liberal Moon Jae-in administration in 2020.

The state agency is considering seeking an arrest warrant for Han on suspicion that he was at least notified of the manipulation in advance, if not guilty of directly ordering the score change.

Two KCC officials and the then-head of the review panel have all been arrested and indicted on related charges in the probe.
