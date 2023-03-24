Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Science

Fine Dust Levels to Rise in Western Areas with Yellow Dust from China

Written: 2023-03-23 10:49:40Updated: 2023-03-23 14:55:15

Fine Dust Levels to Rise in Western Areas with Yellow Dust from China

Photo : YONHAP News

Incoming yellow dust from China is forecast to worsen fine dust levels in the country’s western regions from Thursday afternoon.

The National Institute of Environmental Research predicted that fine dust, or particulate matter smaller than ten micrometers in diameter, to be "very bad" in Incheon and northern Gyeonggi Province on Thursday, above 150 micrograms per cubic meter in density.

Levels in Seoul, southern Gyeonggi, North Jeolla and Chungcheong provinces as well as Gwangju are forecast to be "bad," between 81 and 150 micrograms per cubic meter.

Forecasts say levels will rise further to "very bad" in Seoul as well as the southern Gyeonggi and South Chungcheong provinces.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the "attention" level of the yellow dust alert system was issued for Incheon and Gyeonggi Province.

Meanwhile, occasional precipitation is in the forecast for the southern regions, southern Gangwon and North Chungcheong Province through Thursday afternoon.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >