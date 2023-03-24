Menu Content

Marines from S. Korea, US, Britain Conduct 2-Day Combined Exercises

Written: 2023-03-23 11:07:38Updated: 2023-03-23 15:57:59

Photo : YONHAP News

Marines from South Korea, the U.S. and Britain carried out a two-day combined scouting exercise as Seoul and Washington's joint Freedom Shield exercises are coming to a close.

According to the South Korean Marine Corps on Thursday, the three sides began training in the southeastern city of Pohang the previous day, running a drill to reinforce their capacity to conduct operations.

The drill practiced infiltration by air and sea and target surveillance followed by a firepower strike, with South Korea's MUH-One amphibious helicopter, the “Marineon,” joined by the U.S. CH-53E Super Stallion heavy-lift helicopter for the air infiltration drills.

The British Royal Marines Commandos, taking part in combined training on the Korean Peninsula for the first time, joined their South Korean counterparts in the marine infiltration scenario.
