Yoon to Pledge Contribution to Solidarity in Summit for Democracy

President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to pledge to contribute to global solidarity for freedom and prosperity while presiding over a session of next week's virtual Summit for Democracy.According to National Security Advisor Kim Sung-han on Thursday, Yoon will host the session on economic growth and shared prosperity next Wednesday, where he plans to expound on a firm commitment towards norms and values on the international stage.The top security aide said the president will share South Korea's experiences in overcoming post-war poverty with international assistance and achieving both democracy and economic growth to contribute to the global community.The upcoming summit will be the second of its kind after the U.S. hosted the inaugural conference in December 2021 that aimed to tackle challenges facing democratic nations.The second summit will be co-hosted by South Korea, the U.S., Costa Rica, the Netherlands and Zambia.While the scheduled attendance of Taiwan will likely draw opposition from China, a senior official from South Korea's presidential office said the forum does not exclude any particular country and that it is even less about confrontation between different blocs.