S. Korea, US Military Conduct Combined Live-Fire Drills

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean and U.S. military forces jointly carried out combined live-fire drills for the fourth day on Thursday as part of the field training occurring alongside the combined springtime “Freedom Shield” exercise.The South Korean Army said its Capital Mechanized Infantry Division and the U.S. Army’s Second Infantry Division/South Korea-U.S. Combined Division held the drills from Monday to Thursday in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province.The combined arms drills involved some 800 troops and around 100 vehicles and weapons, including K1A2 tanks and K9A1 howitzers from South Korea and Stryker armored vehicles from the U.S.The Army said that based on the know-how gathered from the latest drills, it will conduct a large-scale field training exercise in the second half of the year.The drills saw the first participation by a Stryker brigade of the U.S. Army since its deployment to the country last October.