Rival Parties Continue to Clash over S. Korea-Japan Summit Outcome

Photo : YONHAP News

The rival parties continued to clash over the results of a recent summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.At a plenary meeting of the National Assembly's trade committee on Thursday, the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) denounced the summit as they criticized the government for engaging in “humiliating diplomacy.”DP lawmakers accused the administration of making significant concessions to Tokyo, such as the restoration of Japan to Seoul's trade whitelist, only to be met with a lukewarm response.Defending their stance by outlining the outcomes of the summit, the ruling People Power Party(PPP) lawmakers emphasized that the summit created the foundation for economic and security cooperation and added they hope that trade ties will further advance when Kishida visits Seoul.Meanwhile, industry minister Lee Chang-yang touted the establishment of trust as the biggest achievement, calling the current process “a thaw” and added that more opportunities for cooperation will come in the future.